Gangland? No way!

Of all the sobriquets heaped by the right — “sickulars”, “libtards”, “presstitutes” — the one I’m most partial to is Khan Market “gang”. As a partial liberal, part-time secular, disqualified member of the fourth estate, it felt good to be nominated for the moniker on the very day a bunch of us chose to partake of its dubious pleasures.

It wasn’t entirely to our satisfaction because election-induced prohibition took the edge of what could have been a pleasant weekend lunch. Far from planning coups or bandying politics, ...