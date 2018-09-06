Gay pride and prejudice

Sober reality awaits those who are exulting over the decriminalisation of homosexual relationships between consenting adults by the Supreme Court on Thursday by a five-judge Constitution Bench. Striking down a 156-year-old British-era provision in the Indian Penal Code marks only a small first step towards gaining society-wide acceptability and robust legal protection for the LGBTQ community.

India has demonstrated time and again that society’s acceptance of social reform rarely flows automatically from legal prescriptions alone. Consider that several prominent politicians have ...