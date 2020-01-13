Govt gets wriggle room in Kashmir, but it may not be enough for calm

Three developments indicate that the gridlock in Jammu and Kashmir may be loosening. These include the visit of foreign diplomats to J&K, the ruling of the Supreme Court criticising both the indefinite internet restrictions and the misuse of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent expression of dissent.

A third indicator is the meeting between eight former legislators and Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu demanding restoration of statehood to J&K. Together they suggest that the Modi government may be looking for ways to create some semblance of a return to ...