Guaranteed loans have multiplier effect

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated many sectors in India leading to significant loss of livelihood. Salaried people have lost their jobs and the self-employed have been forced to shut down. Among other things, the government has announced a guarantee package of Rs 3 lakh crore for medium and small enterprises (MSME).

The government will stand guarantee for loans taken by MSMEs. The government guarantee will enable the MSME sector to borrow collateral-free at good rates and restart their businesses. This will kickstart the virtuous circle of employment, consumption, and ...