Gujarat riots documentary: BBC's motives are less clear

The airing of part one of a documentary "India: The Modi Question" has raised political hackles in India. It suggests that the then Gujarat CM was directly responsible for the riots, which left 2,000 people dead, mostly Muslims. It has since been taken down from YouTube and other social media platforms, though it is still available on the internet. The government's spokesperson has criticised the documentary as "propaganda" and claimed, "The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible."