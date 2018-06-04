Hardworking city: Mumbaikars work longest hours in the world, says study

Investment bank UBS has released a list of cities with highest average annual work hours as part of its ‘Global Wealth Management study’. There were two Indian cities — and Delhi — among the top 10. In fact, topped the list with 3,315 average annual work hours — that’s a whopping 12.8 hours a day if one assumes a five-day work week and 10.6 hours a day if it is a six-day work week. India’s financial capital's average was also 23 per cent more than Vietnam's capital Hanoi, the second city on the list. Some wondered if the work hours also factored in commute time because an average Mumbaikar spends more than two hours commuting every day to and from office.

Breaking news

One cricket aficionado in the Ministry of Finance's social media team perhaps wanted to break the news to fellow cricket fanatics, but instead of using his personal handle, he took to the ministry's official Twitter handle to announce that would be replacing India's gloveman Wriddhiman Saha in this month's one-off match against Test debutant Afghanistan. When questions started pouring in about the need to use the ministry's official handle to disseminate cricket news, the tweet was taken down, but not before the team had been harangued by other Twitter users.

Questioning stand

Thursday's Lok Sabha and assembly by-election results have rattled the Janata Dal (United) leadership. Party colleagues have started questioning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also chief, on his wisdom in parting ways with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in mid-2017. Kumar has asked party leaders to take a leaf out of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's book, and start organising protests and demonstrations against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not granting Bihar a special package. However, Kumar is still uncertain whether he should leave the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance or just hang in there. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav isn't keen on forgiving chacha, or uncle, Nitish.