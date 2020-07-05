JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

An unselective approach to investing
Business Standard

Have home loan rates reached rock bottom?

At sub-7 per cent, the rates are at their historic low. In 2003 and 2004, it was 7.25 per cent; and in 2011, as high as 11.75 per cent

Topics
Home Loan | Interest Rates | Interest rate hike

Tamal Bandyopadhyay 

Tamal Bandyopadhyay

In October 2003, ABN Amro Bank announced its entry into India’s mortgage market, offering 6 per cent interest rate on home loans in the first year and 6.5 per cent in the second year. The special product, called “super saver loan package”, was designed to woo at least 10 per cent of then Rs 50,000-crore mortgage market.

Such loans were linked to the prevailing floating interest rate of the bank from the third year. Around that time, the home loan rates of other banks were in the 7.25 per cent to 7.75 per cent range. The Dutch bank’s floating rate was 7.75 per ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU