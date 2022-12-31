JUST IN
Assumptions that didn't survive 2022
Good, bad and intelligent
Tech beyond AI
The free grain scheme risks undermining more than the rural economy
A match not made in start-up heaven
Defending the constitutional order
How will the BJP's Lok Sabha tally change in the 2024 general elections?
Global arms sales: Change is underway
Indian rupee goes digital
Leading the global digital economy
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Assumptions that didn't survive 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

How Roys walked the talk

As the Roys have shown, dignity in the newsroom and respect for facts are the best equity in today's news bazaar. It's with this satisfaction that they must walk away, leaving NDTV in new hands

Topics
Prannoy Roy | NDTV promoters | Adani Group

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

The biggest news media story of the year gone by is Prannoy and Radhika Roy walking away from NDTV as the new owner, the Adani Group, walked in. Their dignified parting note is a fine insight into how they’ve approached their journalism. In the highly strung world of news television, their calm is a rarity.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Prannoy Roy

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.