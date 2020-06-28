How to make marketplace lending safe

Last week, Munich-headquartered Wirecard AG, one of the fastest growing fintech companies in Germany, filed for insolvency.

Around €1.9 billion is missing and its auditor EY is convinced of “an elaborate and sophisticated fraud involving multiple parties around the world”. Wirecard had all along claimed that it had kept €1 billion with a Singapore Bank and EY, its auditor for a decade, believed it. “In the absence of an agreement with the lenders, there was a likelihood of termination and expiry of loans with a volume of €800 million on June 30 and ...