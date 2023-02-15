JUST IN
I-T Dept's survey operation at BBC offices and memories of another 'raid'
Women power: The optics and politics
Lessons from the Ukraine war
Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low
What Hindenburg has got wrong
Unmet needs in wireless regulations
G20-DIA: A worldwide initiative to integrate, accelerate digital start-ups
Censoring debate in Parliament will not help the government
Regulatory mishaps seem to dog the Indian financial markets permanently
ICC guidance papers throw light on LoCs
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Inflation surprise, lessons from Ukraine war & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

I-T Dept's survey operation at BBC offices and memories of another 'raid'

Such incidents reinforce the impression that the government is hiding something

Topics
BBC | income-tax department | Bofors

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan  |  New Delhi 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

The Income-Tax Department’s visit to the BBC offices has reminded me of another such episode that took place in the autumn of 1987, at the height of the Bofors artillery gun bribery controversy. In April that year, Swedish radio had said there had been some dirty work at the crossroads.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BBC

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 11:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.