Impressions of favouritism

Speaking in Barcelona, Nick Read, chief executive officer (CEO) of Anglo-Dutch telecommunications giant Vodafone on Monday, attacked the regulatory environment for the stress in the sector in India, and said it was designed to favour a particular player. Mr Read said the company had only asked for a level playing field in terms of regulation, but “over the last two years, we had many regulatory outcomes that were against everyone in the market except Jio”.

His perspective is, of course, informed by being the head of one of Reliance Jio’s primary rivals. But as the stated ...