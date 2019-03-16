Inclusiveness key to ending poverty

In May 2018, India lost its unfortunate title of being the nation with the largest number of poor people. In fact, India currently boasts one of the fastest rates of poverty reduction in the world, with 44 Indians rising out of poverty every minute.

According to a June 2018 Brookings Institute study, less than three per cent of Indians, or 20 million people, will remain in extreme poverty by 2022, and it could be eliminated completely by 2030. Much of this success can be attributed to strong and rapid economic growth; and that growth will need to be sustained over the coming decades. ...