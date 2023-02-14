Inflation surprise

The rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, which rose to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent, surprised most analysts by once again going above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band. The rate was driven largely by food prices, particularly those of cereals, which went up by 16.1 per cent year on year. On a month-on-month basis, cereal prices were up by 2.6 per cent. Cereals and products have a weighting of 9.67 per cent in the combined CPI basket. While core also inched up a bit and remains sticky above the 6 per cent mark, the level of increase in cereal prices is what has surprised economists. Besides, there seems to be some divergence in the understanding of the data. Nomura, for instance, in a note said: “Using official data, we find there is a wide divergence between the headline cereal index (top-down) and its subcomponents (bottom-up).” It further noted while the official methodology was more complex, both estimates so far had moved in sync.