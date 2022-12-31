JUST IN
Is India really serious about a bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036?
How Roys walked the talk
Assumptions that didn't survive 2022
Good, bad and intelligent
Tech beyond AI
The free grain scheme risks undermining more than the rural economy
A match not made in start-up heaven
Defending the constitutional order
How will the BJP's Lok Sabha tally change in the 2024 general elections?
Global arms sales: Change is underway
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
How Roys walked the talk
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Is India really serious about a bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036?

The country would do well to think several times before committing to such gigantic expenditure in the uncertain future

Topics
Olympic Games | Sports in India | Anurag Thakur

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

Earlier this week, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government would back the Indian Olympic Association’s bid for the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad likely to be the host city. Really? Or is he merely trying to retrieve lost ground in the party after his debacle in the recent Himachal elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost Assembly seats in his Lok Sabha constituency.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Olympic Games

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 15:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.