Is yeti real? Not a matter of science

A couple of years ago when I tagged along with a friend to watch a poorly critiqued Bengali movie, Yeti Obhijaan, little did I know that awful experience one day would come handy to write about the legendary beast.

Though the movie, like most researchers, dismissed the claim of a giant primate species wandering in the Himalayas, it ended with a mysterious unseen creäture lurking and watching humans leave the mountains, and thus helped keep the belief in folklore alive. Stories about yeti, popular among sherpas and among millions worldwide, are back in the spotlight after the Indian Army ...