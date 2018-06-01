It's been a long four years

It's been an exhausting four years for secular, liberal-minded Indians, but here we are, finally, at a place that once seemed impossibly distant—the last lap of the Modi government before the next general election. They say that it’s darkest before dawn, but nobody tells you how dark.

Things looked pretty dim when Akhlaq was murdered in Dadri in 2015, and Union Minister Mahesh Sharma draped the corpse of one of the assailants in the national flag. But by the time we got to BJP ministers organising protests in defence of the rapist-murderers of an 8-year-old child in Kathua, ...