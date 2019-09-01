Jalanomics: No rain, just a drizzle

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) modelled its official emblem on the double mohur of the East India Company. The lion under a palm tree on the logo later gave way to a tiger to represent India better.

Last week, after the Indian central bank announced transferring Rs 1.76 trillion to the government (of this, Rs 28,000 crore was given as interim dividend in March 2019), a meme was doing the rounds in social media, taking the flesh out of the large feline of forests, making it a skeleton. The record money transfer includes Rs 1.23 trillion surplus of the year (RBI follows July-June ...