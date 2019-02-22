Jobs can wait ... or can they?

Our key national priority, all agree, is jobs. The pages of this newspaper have recently seen several articles by past and present members of the National Statistical Commission arguing over the accuracy of its own report on employment. The headlines have seen claims of job creation by members of the government matched by taunts of job destruction by the Opposition.

Until, last Friday. Since then, our headlines, and even more the TV news, have been dominated by the terrible attack on the CRPF in Pulwama. This column was, until Friday, going to be about Jobs. It is now about Kashmir. ...