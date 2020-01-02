Judgement + character + humility = Board wisdom

The year 2019 was full of boardroom debacles. Usually, we all tend to live in the uplands of activity obsession. The lull during the holiday season offered me a quiet period when I retreated with my books into the valley of humility.

I realised that what company directors owe to their board is wisdom, soaked in a sauce of judgement, character and humility. Wisdom means that not only should a decision be wise but its implementation should also be wise. This is soft stuff, surely not a conference subject. After all, how much can law mandate? It is a good time for India Inc to contemplate how ...