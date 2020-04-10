Just-in-time virus: Opportunities for a govt that walked into cul-de-sac

The Covid-19 epidemic has come just in time to save the first year of Narendra Modi’s second term. The year had begun in a strong economic headwind; growth of the non-government part of the economy had been reduced to just over 3 per cent in two quarters till December.

Politically, Mr Modi had walked into a cul-de-sac with his amended citizenship law that sparked extended protest sit-ins by citizens, provoked firm push-backs from state governments and state assemblies, and risked the decennial Census. How the narrative has changed in a few weeks! The protestors against the ...