Letter to BS: Biggest crisis is that every individual's privacy is at risk

Letter to BS: The Dam Safety Bill 2018 is indeed a good step
The biggest disaster and crisis of this new era is that every individual's privacy is at risk. One of the biggest social media platforms Facebook, where one puts his or her personal profile, discovered a breach that attackers had exploited a code of feature called "view as" that allowed them to take over 50 million users’ personal information. It was an attack and Facebook itself admitted that the number given for two-factor authentication were used to target advertising. This clearly reflects their negligence towards our privacy. The platform should be banned. This is because Facebook has no longer remained a platform for sharing ideas and for communication. It has become a money making app that steals numbers and personal information in the name of offering a better, more personalised experience but violates the universal right to privacy.

Ismail Mulla Kannur

First Published: Sun, September 30 2018. 22:55 IST

