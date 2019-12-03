Letter to BS: Delhi pollution levels must be monitored throughout the year

Apropos “Smoke and mirrors” by Sunita Narain (December 3), why is it that we agitate about Delhi pollution during winter every year and no discussion either in public or private takes place the rest of the year? The Supreme Court can monitor the situation through the chief secretaries of affected states every month to yield some results by next winter, as it has intervened in many areas of the executive domain. With regards to processing of bio-waste including stubble, we need to either develop solutions or import appropriate machineries and technology to deal with this seasonal phenomenon. The same equipment can be utilised throughout the year by civic authorities to plough back green waste to enrich the top soil, instead of this bio-waste ending up at landfills and contaminating the ground water as pointed out in many research articles.



It is a familiar sight abroad to see trucks fitted with shredders to arrive periodically in every neighbourhood for pruning of barks and put it back around the trees and nearby open areas after shredding the same into small pieces. This not only enriches the top soil but reduces the prevalence of dust in the atmosphere, which is a significant contributor to air pollution.

Ganga Narayan Rath Hyderabad

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number