Letter to BS: Digital strikes can't be a substitute for territorial one

When we need FDI for the revival of the economy and China is one of the big contributors, we need to act cautiously

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is thumping his chest by referring to the ban on Chinese apps as a digital strike. He should know that digital strikes cannot be a substitute for territorial strikes needed to recapture the territory taken away by China. Again, when we need FDI for the revival of the economy and China is one of the big contributors, we need to act cautiously. The government may derive solace or present to the gullible masses that it has indeed taken revenge but the fact of matter is that China is too big an economy to be affected by such actions. They have enough money to throw around. It is their capacity to invest in other countries that has made all our neighbouring countries pro-China.

Bhartendu Sood Chandigarh


First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 21:39 IST

