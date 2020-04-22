Letter to BS: Every Muslim should not be painted with the same brush

-
ALSO READ
The history of the Tablighi Jamaat and its place in the Islamic world
Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader in Pak as well; faces criticism
More than 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat workers quarantined for coronavirus: Govt
Nizamuddin: Govt scrambles to contain Covid-19 fallout; 5,000 quarantined
Covid-19: Trains, thousands under lens over travel to Tablighi Jamaat
-
This refers to the editorial “The communal virus” (April 22). It is beyond doubt that the Tablighi Jamaat is also responsible for the spread of the coronavirus in the city and for worsening the situation with many attendees vanishing when the police tried to trace them for quarantining. Still, the way the whole Muslim community is being hauled over the coals for this meeting, it seems to have been more sinned against than sinning. This is because the event was held much before the virus peaked.
As expected, some Hindu fundamentalists are trying to exploit this controversial event for their own selfish motives. Some political parties are gleefully feeding the public half-baked stories that it was a well-hatched conspiracy to spread the deadly virus in the country. While the guilty must be brought to justice quickly, every Muslim should not be painted with the same brush.
Tarsem Singh Hoshiarpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and phone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU