Letter to BS: Every Muslim should not be painted with the same brush

This refers to the editorial “The communal virus” (April 22). It is beyond doubt that the Tablighi Jamaat is also responsible for the spread of the in the city and for worsening the situation with many attendees vanishing when the police tried to trace them for quarantining. Still, the way the whole Muslim community is being hauled over the coals for this meeting, it seems to have been more sinned against than sinning. This is because the event was held much before the virus peaked.

As expected, some Hindu fundamentalists are trying to exploit this controversial event for their own selfish motives. Some political parties are gleefully feeding the public half-baked stories that it was a well-hatched conspiracy to spread the deadly virus in the country. While the guilty must be brought to justice quickly, every Muslim should not be painted with the same brush.

Tarsem Singh Hoshiarpur

