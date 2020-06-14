Letter to BS: Friend-turned-foe Nepal is now pitting itself against India

The newly convert to the Maoist ideology, the Himalayan country of Nepal, has remained faithful to the doctrine propounded by one of the closest aides of Nehru in the 1960s — “A Communist country never attacks its neighbour”; October 1962 notwithstanding. Apart from laying claim to some parts of Indian territory, Nepal police has started firing at Indian farmers, resulting in a few casualties on our side. The nation, which was once considered as the only Hindu country in the world (India having declared itself as secular entity), is now pitting itself against India by proclaiming itself as an atheist Red country. Long live Indo-Nepal friendship!

Arun Malankar Mumbai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number