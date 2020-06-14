JUST IN
Letter to BS: Govt is burdening people heavily by raising fuel prices
Letter to BS: Friend-turned-foe Nepal is now pitting itself against India

Apart from laying claim to some parts of Indian territory, Nepal police has started firing at Indian farmers, resulting in a few casualties on our side

India-Nepal ties | PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart K P Oli in happier times. India believes Nepal is raising the Kalapani dispute at China’s behest

The newly convert to the Maoist ideology, the Himalayan country of Nepal, has remained faithful to the doctrine propounded by one of the closest aides of Nehru in the 1960s — “A Communist country never attacks its neighbour”; October 1962 notwithstanding. Apart from laying claim to some parts of Indian territory, Nepal police has started firing at Indian farmers, resulting in a few casualties on our side. The nation, which was once considered as the only Hindu country in the world (India having declared itself as secular entity), is now pitting itself against India by proclaiming itself as an atheist Red country. Long live Indo-Nepal friendship!

Arun Malankar Mumbai

First Published: Sun, June 14 2020. 21:27 IST

