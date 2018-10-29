Letter to BS: Jaitley says country is higher than any institution or govt

This refers to “Govt-regulator consultation the way to go: FM” (October 28). The unnamed target of Arun Jaitley’s ire when he says “Nation higher than any institution or government” is fairly obvious. However, the finance minister has got it wrong.

In India, citizens are supreme, as set out in the Constitution of India. They gave us our fundamental charter and defined the character of the state, that is, India. It is time that our leaders understand that citizens are above the president, the Parliament, the prime minister or the Chief Justice of India.

The same Constitution has put in checks and balances, and given specific tasks, and hence powers, to the three pillars. In this, the judiciary is responsible for preserving, interpreting and, at times, even implementing the law of the land. In fact, in the recent CBI case, one actually feels disappointed that the Supreme Court did not look into the matter of misuse of power.

P Datta, Kolkata

