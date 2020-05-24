Letter to BS: Looting of mangoes shows how inhuman we have become

It is believed that a crisis can bring out the best and the worst in people. An example of the latter was seen recently in Delhi when many passers-by robbed a mango vendor in broad daylight. A video shows just about everyone around looting unattended crates of mangoes belonging to a fruit seller, after a fight broke out in the neighbourhood. The vendor was asked by people to move his cart, but seeing his crates unguarded, people took advantage of the situation and took as many mangoes from the crates as they could carry. Riders put mangoes in their helmets. Others called out like hawkers, encouraging everyone to help themselves.

This incident is a reflection of how insensitive and inhuman we have become — we do not think twice before robbing people of their daily bread, even as most of us express sympathy for the poor who are hit the worst by the The matter is grave as the country is trying to come out of a nationwide The vendors who were not allowed to sell on the streets are trying to earn back their livelihood. Their business during this crisis is already at rock-bottom, and such incidents will also undermine their beliefs. We are supposed to help them, not put them into more distress. It is perhaps the time to show the best of humanity. What has happened was the worst. I hope no such incidents happen hereafter.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli Hyderabad



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number