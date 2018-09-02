Letter to BS: Modi govt should be more careful before introducing policies

-
ALSO READ
States with dry ATMs received highest share of currency notes in 2017-18
Letter to BS: Anecdotal evidence of lower availability of notes
Almost all of demonetised currency came back; 99.3% returned, says RBI
522,783 counterfeit notes detected in FY18 of which 63.9% detected by banks
The coin collector: You can make a fortune with your defective notes, coins
-
The Reserve Bank of India has now officially stated that 99.3 per cent of the demonetised currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were returned by Indians to banks and exchanged for the new currency notes. Demonetisation was initiated by the government in November 2016 on the ground that the amount of unaccounted wealth in the country would be exposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the loot of 70 years by many people would be exposed. So the basic objective of demonetisation seems to have been squandered since almost the entire currency in the country was returned officially to the banks.
It would appear that there was no black money, that is, unaccounted-for wealth in the country or the same had been exchanged for new currency through various means. The people of the country went through hardship for almost four months standing in long queues waiting to withdraw or exchange their own money. Farmers and small scale businessmen were the worst sufferers because their businesses came to a grinding halt. About 105 persons died waiting in queues at banks for their money.
All of the above only shows demonetisation was not necessary. The policy definitely was not clearly thought-through and the woes of the citizens were not addressed. The government should be more careful before introducing policies that inconvenience citizens and cripple the economy.
Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU