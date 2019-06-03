Letter to BS: Nitish Kumar should weigh the pros and cons of his action

Before taking any drastic step, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should weigh the pros and cons of his action. He has to ask himself whether he can go back to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to recreate the "bonhomie" that his Janata Dal (United) shared with the RJD in 2015.

If not, the other option is to dissolve the Assembly and face a mid-term poll. What is the guarantee that he will be able to single-handedly form the government in the state? A third choice is to join either the mahagathbandhan or the United Progressive Alliance and wait for the 2024 ...