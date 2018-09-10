Letter to BS: Professor Pranab's debut at IIM A a refreshing change

-
This refers to Vinay Umarji’s report “Professor Pranab (pictured) to debut at IIM” (September 9). The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM A) has a tradition of promoting serious studies that support current research needs in grassroots level economic development. It is heartening to see that the institution has taken a refreshing initiative that will lead to the professionalisation of bureaucracy and political leadership at the highest level.
The government of India, state governments, and political parties should help IIM A in quickly disseminating the benefit of these efforts to focus on the role of public policy in inclusive development by sponsoring and recruiting students who complete the course successfully. Time is opportune for political parties to go for large-scale campus recruitment to support their cadres to become efficient professionals who need not remain dependent on staff for the formulation, understanding, and interpretation of policies.
The occasional presence of seasoned celebrities from politics and administration at academic premises will add to the brand value and elegance of institutions like IIMs.
M G Warrier Mumbai
