Letter to BS: Skill, knowledge gaps in govt depts should be identified

This refers to “A test case” (April 17). I entirely agree that lateral entry into the civil services should be welcomed. There is a serious need for new expertise and skills in the bureaucracy. However, the skill/knowledge gaps in the various government departments should be carefully identified and people possessing those skill sets should be recruited. Just bringing in people on an ad hoc basis or on subjective considerations will not address the issue. The lateral entrants should be committed people and not those on sabbatical either from the academia/research or from the private sector only wishing to add government exposure to their CVs. Second, the right environment has to be created in the departments so that specialists can work harmoniously with bureaucrats and contribute meaningfully.

As far as the question of retired civil servants heading important regulatory bodies is concerned, one should be guided by global trends. Regulatory bodies play an important role in the financial and infrastructural systems. Academic qualifications, expertise and relevant experience are prerequisites to head these bodies. They deal with complex issues and heads of regulatory bodies must understand those issues and their implications. They can’t continue as sinecures for agreeable civil servants nearing the age of superannuation. Otherwise, the regulated entities, markets and international bodies will all lose respect for our regulatory bodies and doubt their capabilities and independence.

