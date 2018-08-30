Letter to BS: The move to take into custody activists has virtually failed

-
The Maharashtra police’s move to take into custody some human rights activists has virtually failed, with the Supreme Court observing that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy” and directing that these activists be kept under house arrest. Hitting a serious blow to the police as well as the Maharashtra government, the SC rightly questioned the arrests of the activists after a period of nine months since the Bhima-Koregaon incident. Without any tangible proof, the arrests raise suspicion about the ulterior motive of law enforcing agencies and the government.
Governments all over the world dislike critics and dissidents because such dissenters bring to light many misdeeds of those who control and misuse power. The brazen attempt by the government to imprison its critics reflects a fascist mindset that disregards civil rights. This is clearly part of an orchestrated crackdown on political dissent.
S K Khosla Chandigarh
