Letters to BS: Indian companies must practise what we preach to others

This refers to “No room for nations biased against Indian firms: Goyal” (December 10). While it is only fair for commerce and industry minister to demand reciprocity in doing business, our nationalist sentiments should not blind us to the reality. wishing to do business abroad must meet internationally accepted standards and have the ability/capacity to adhere to the laws as well as the regulatory requirements in those countries. We must accept that just as our government and regulators do due diligence and demand adherence to our laws and regulations, there are similar requirements in other countries. We can’t go around picking holes in the laws/regulations of other countries.

Arun Pasricha, New Delhi



