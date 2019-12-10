JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letters to BS: Quit making lame excuses, crack down on onion price rise
Business Standard

Letters to BS: Indian companies must practise what we preach to others

Indian firms wishing to do business abroad must meet internationally accepted standards and have the ability/capacity to adhere to the laws as well as the regulatory requirements in those countries

Business Standard 

Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister
Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister

This refers to “No room for nations biased against Indian firms: Goyal” (December 10). While it is only fair for commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal to demand reciprocity in doing business, our nationalist sentiments should not blind us to the reality. Indian companies wishing to do business abroad must meet internationally accepted standards and have the ability/capacity to adhere to the laws as well as the regulatory requirements in those countries. We must accept that just as our government and regulators do due diligence and demand adherence to our laws and regulations, there are similar requirements in other countries. We can’t go around picking holes in the laws/regulations of other countries.

Arun Pasricha, New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 22:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU