Long wait for the next flight to Dominica

It was perhaps over-enthusiasm that prompted the Indian investigative agencies to take a private jet to Dominica to bring back fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Predictably, the eight-member team had to return empty-handed after almost a week-long wait.

The agencies were banking too much on the “state-less” status of Mr Choksi, as Antigua, which had given him citizenship in 2017, wasn’t willing to take him back. Thus, the calculation was that Mr Choksi would be whisked away from the Dominican courtroom to the waiting plane. The reason for the optimism was also because ...