Loyalty and disloyalty in Indian politics

When a party controls both the governor’s office and the legislature in the United States, it redraws the borders of constituencies. Neighbourhoods where supporters are in greater number are broken up (or clubbed together) to ensure that the party retains a majority in as many electoral districts as possible.

Opponents — whether working class, white collar, African American, Latino or any other unwanted class — are again either broken up or clubbed together to ensure maximum advantage. And data in America is very good, both in terms of identifying economic as well as ...