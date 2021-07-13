Message in a bottle

When Coke signed on as a co-sponsor of American Idol in 2002 for $10 million, little did the world know that it was going to unleash yet another marketing communication innovation. While the brand’s ads ran on American Idol, it also got its Coke branded cups on the Jury Table.

This was not an accident but a part of the sponsorship deal. The TV network embraced the new idea since it, Fox to be precise, was getting ready for a new world of DVRs (digital video recorders, which enabled the audience to skip through the ads). The partnership between Coke and American Idol ran uninterrupted ...