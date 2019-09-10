Modi 2.0: Baptism by (economic) fire

You just cannot escape it, no matter how hard you try. The second Narendra Modi government completed its 100 days last week on September 6, and the hosannas haven’t stopped.

It’s not just the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons who are celebrating what Modi 2.0 has done in this period, but virtually all news channels and newspapers seem to be in competition as to who gives the widest and loudest coverage. By comparison, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP president Amit Shah seem almost muted! Why are the first 100 days of an administration special? ...