Modi's fate: Between magic, math & Maya

It is an accepted truism that when journalists predict an election, they are usually wrong. And when all journalists call it the same way, exactly the opposite result is guaranteed.

Opinion polls too are dodgy, but better than us journalists. So, what happens when all of them agree on the same broad outcome? This has been a week of several opinion polls. One thing they fully agree on is that if elections were held today, we are guaranteed a hung parliament, with the BJP as the largest party, the Congress as the next but with just half its size, and a genuine coalition government ...