Moving towards a gas-based economy

The devastating Australian bush fires have reignited fierce de­bates around pyrogeographies and carbon emissions. Ri­ghtfully so. None of us will be immune to the gra­ve effects of climate change should there even be a moderate increase of 0.3 to 1.7 degrees Celsius in global surface temperatures.

Our stakes are collective, so efforts have to be collective albeit contextual. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has taken a strong turn in the energy road map towards renewables and rebalancing the energy mix. However, it would be unfair to expect India to wean itself off ...