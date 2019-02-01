Narendra Modi scores over Manmohan Singh's UPA-II

Depending entirely on where your voting preference lies, the Narendra Modi government has either performed brilliantly or disastrously on the economy in its five years. Its fans say, look at the data.

Critics counter, indeed, look at the data, but how do we judge when you merrily fudge? We shall let the experts on both sides wrestle over it, and merely take a broader view of five years of the political economy under the Modi government. As the Modi government’s five-year term ends, let us list the five things it has got right. I repeat, for emphasis, that I look at this picture ...