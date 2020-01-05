New year begins on positive note

The government’s new year gift is extension of the time limit to avail of the service tax and central excise dispute resolution scheme by 15 days. And, a spate of notifications giving effect to some provisions of the Finance (Number 2) Act, 2017 and decisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at its 38th meeting.

The Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) scheme was announced in July, with the aim of settling pending disputes on service tax and central excise duty. The government issued many notifications, clarifications, user manual and a list of FAQs to get a ...