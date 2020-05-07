Not in the right spirit

The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index reflects the kind of damage the lockdown is causing the economy. While the pandemic is taking its toll, poor policy management is increasing the economic cost.

Even after 40-plus days of lockdown, relaxation rules are arbitrary and often confusing. After some states reported up to 90 per cent contraction in April revenues, the government allowed liquor sales even in red zones, but without proper systems in place. Serpentine queues for liquor, compromising social-distancing norms, demonstrate a complete lack of imagination in the policy ...