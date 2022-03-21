One nation one software

From the first principles of economics, the “subsidiarity principle” asserts that every task of the state should be done at the lowest possible level of government. By this reasoning, mosquito control should be done at the city, while securities markets regulation should be at the Union.

The Constitution of India is imbued with a federal vision. There is vast heterogeneity within the country, and each place is best-equipped to find its own solution to local issues. At the same time, as one nation, a certain degree of uniformity assists economic modernisation, helps connect into ...