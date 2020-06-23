Pandemic exposes digital inadequacies

The Modi government has ha­r­p­ed on about the importance of digital India and e-governance since 2014, but most government and public sector institutions (without many exceptions) have been caught well short by the Covid-19 pandemic when it co­mes to serving their stakeholders online.

When the rubber met the road, the impact of digital investments made over the last decade and deployed during the lockdown turned out to more lip service for media sound bites and less about citizen service. Our collective incompetence and inability to adopt user-friendly technology at ...