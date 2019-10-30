PM's Diwali gift to the economy

This festive season has been marred by dismal economic news all around. India is slipping pathetically from its high growth trajectory. Exports continue to decline.

Major financial institutions and donors have downgraded the country’s growth prospects in the coming year. But the recent World Bank’s Doing Business rankings provided the spark the economy badly needed. India made impressive improvements in the 2019 rankings of Ease of Doing Business — a jump from 100 in 2017 to 63, and similar one for Trading across Borders from 146 in 2017 to 68. These results are a big ...