Political bullet-proofing: PM Modi declares third term intentions

In an unusual move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would contest for a third term in 2024. In what was a virtual public address, he responded to the remark of a senior Opposition leader who had apparently told him that being prime minister for two terms was enough of an achievement. Modi declared he had absolutely no intention of slowing down.

What could have compelled Prime Minister Modi to bring forward his candidature for 2024? He faces no challenge to his leadership within his party. There is no obvious challenger from the Opposition either. And there are still two ...