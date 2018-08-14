Question of polls: Do people vote against the PM, their MP or the party?

Tomorrow, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his annual speech from Red Fort, millions will be wondering if he will be doing it next year also. Six months ago, it seemed a certainty. But now a very faint question mark is becoming visible in the electoral sky.

This leads me to something I have been wondering about for 22 years now. What triggered the question then was that I rang a well-known Member of Parliament to ask him to write a column for this newspaper. He had just lost his seat and broke into a tirade about ungrateful voters. “I did so much for them, yet the wretches let me ...