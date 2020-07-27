Rahul Gandhi must review his political strategy by taking inputs from below

The Congress party believes it has finessed its political messaging with a series of video broadcasts where Rahul Gandhi explains his views on current affairs. But a series of three-minute monologues to an imaginary audience is not enough to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party’s agenda cannot evolve just from criticising the Prime Minister’s mis-governance and his boastful lies. Politics is not a zero-sum game where highlighting the BJP’s policy failures will necessarily mean advantage Congress. The current videos ...