Rahul Gandhi's alternative approach to leadership

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) has become a headache for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Not only is it startled by the public response to the BJY north of the Vindhyas, but it can sense that Rahul Gandhi's emerging leadership style offers a real challenge to that of the BJP's top leaders.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 08:18 IST
