JUST IN
Magazines: On a comeback trail?
Bear market patterns: What investors should know about trend reversal
Sorry, Mr Guterres, no one is listening
RBI optimistic on the state of economy
UK crisis: The markets strike back
MF investments in loss-making tech stocks
When emotions overrule neatly laid financial plans
The toughest challenge before bank HR
Climate risks: Headwinds for banking
De-extinction: A mammoth task
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Uncertain outlook: Markets in Samvat 2079
Business Standard

Rajasthan's Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana

Rajasthan has a high unemployment rate of around 25%. In September 2022, the unemployment rate was 23.8%

Topics
Consumer Sentiment Indicator | CMIE data | Employment in India

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

The Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme turned out to be a great saviour in supporting livelihoods battered during the pandemic. Demand for jobs under the scheme continues to remain above the pre-lockdown levels even after a complete removal of restrictions on movement. Given India’s dismal record in creation of jobs, there is much merit in the scheme.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Consumer Sentiment Indicator

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.